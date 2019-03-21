The Windows 7 patch will begin sending notices of the impending end-of-support date beginning April 18

Published 6:17 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Those sticking to Windows 7 and are holding out till the last moment to upgrade will want to know the end of Windows 7 support is coming closer. Microsoft is making sure everyone with an internet connection knows it's coming.

Microsoft released a patch on Wednesday, March 20 (March 21, Manila time) reminding users the end date of extended support for Windows 7 Service Pack 1 will be on January 14, 2020, more than 10 years since Windows 7 first went live.

TechCrunch added Windows 7 users will get notifications about the end-of-support date beginning April 18.

Microsoft originally ended support for Windows 7 back in January of 2015, but extended the support time 5 years.

While Windows 7 license holders will still be able to use their version, continued use comes with risk. Security updates and technical assistance will no longer be available as Microsoft moves its resources towards supporting its newer technologies, such as Windows 10.

Windows 8, meanwhile, will be supported until 2023. – Rappler.com