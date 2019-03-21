Intel's latest processors finally come to the iMac

Published 7:38 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Like its AirPods and iPads, Apple’s iMac received a refresh this week too. Apple announced Tuesday, March 19, US time, that they’re bringing Intel’s 8-core 9th-generation processors (Coffee Lake) and AMD’s Radeon Pro Vega graphics for the first time to their iMac.

The result? Updated performance. While the Intel processors have been available since late last year, Apple skipped on updating the iMac, with its last update being June 2017 at their WWDC event.

The new processors, according to Apple, will bring “twice the performance” compared to their last-generation iMacs. It will also come with Apple’s latest macOS, Mojave.

The 27-inch iMac will receive the 9th-generation Intel processors, either the 6- or 8-core variant for “2.4 times faster performance.” The 21.5-inch iMac will receive the 8th-generation quad- or size-core processors for “60% faster performance.”

The Radeon Pro Vega graphics is said to deliver up to 80% faster graphics performance to the 21.5-inch iMac,while the 27-inch iMac gets a 50% boost.

The iMac retains its 4K (21.5-inch) and 5K (27-inch) Retina displays. The 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,299 while the 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799. The new devices are available now through official stores and resellers, although availability may also depend on region.

Apple made the announcement via their website. – Rappler.com