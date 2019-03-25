One version is reportedly more powerful than the base Switch, while the other variant is said to be the next in line to the 3DS throne

Published 8:39 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nintendo is reportedly planning to launch two Switch console variants this year, with The Wall Street Journal reporting this could happen as early as summer in the United States.

The report said one version would likely have enhanced features for gamers who want some extra power or graphical fidelity in their Switch, though this model will likely still have modest specifications compared to its competitors, the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X. (READ: Nintendo says 9-month profit up nearly 25%, lifted by strong titles)

The second variant, meanwhile, is being referred to as Nintendo's next big handheld. This would be a less expensive and likely more mobile option to take the place of the 3DS in the minds of gamers.

The report cited software developers and suppliers with access to the prototype machine. Nintendo, however, declined to comment.

The report follows the recent announcement of Google's Stadia game-streaming platform.

More is expected to be revealed at E3 this year in Los Angeles, and we can't wait to see if this report pans out. – Rappler.com