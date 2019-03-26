The P30 Pro is the new DxoMark champion with an overall score of 119, beating previous record-holders Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and older Huawei flagships P20 Pro, and Mate 20 Pro

Published 12:35 AM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei launched the newest edition of their flagship P-series, the P30, Tuesday, March 26.

Two variants of the phone were introduced: the base triple-camera-equipped P30, and the quad-camera-equipped P30 Pro. Below are the specs.

Huawei P30

6.1-inch OLED screen with 2340 x 1480 resolution and a teardrop notch

EMUI 9.1 with Android 9 OS

6GB/8GB RAM

128GB storage

Dual nano SIM

3.5mm audio jack

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Leica triple-camera setup (40MP wide angle f/1.8, 16MP ultra wide angle f/2.2, 8MP telephoto f/2.4 with optical image stabilization/OIS)

Huawei AI Image Stabilization

32 MP, f/2.0 front camera

3,650 mAh battery

Huawei Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Huawei Supercharge fast-charging

NFC

IP53 water- and dustproof

USB Type-C

Colors: amber sunrise, breathing crystal, pearl white, aurora, black

Uses RYYB (red-yellow-yellow-blue sensor) instead of traditional RGGB (red-green-green-blue) sensor for 40% increased light sensitivity, according to Huawei

High ISO up to 204,800

Huawei OneHop sharing via NFC to Huawei Matebook laptops

Huawei P30 Pro

6.47-inch OLED screen with 2340 x 1480 resolution and a teardrop notch

EMUI 9.1 with Android 9 OS

6GB RAM and 128GB storage/8 GB RAM and 128/256/512GB storage

Dual nano SIM

No 3.5mm audio jack, uses USB Type-C instead

In-screen fingerprint senso

Leica quad camera setup (40MP wide angle f/1.6 with OIS, 20MP ultra wide angle f/2.2, 8MP telephoto f/3.4 with OIS, Huawei time-of-flight camera for bokeh)

Huawei AI Image Stabilization

32MP f/2.0 front camera

4200mAh battery

Huawei Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Huawei Supercharge max 40W fast-charging

Huawei wireless quick charge Qi-compatible

IP68 water- and dustproof

USB Type-C

Colors: amber sunrise, breathing crystal, pearl white, aurora, black

Uses RYYB (red-yellow-yellow-blue) image sensor instead of traditional RGGB (red-green-green-blue) image sensor for 40% increased light sensitivity, according to Huawei

Key P30 Pro features



Huawei touts the P30 Pro's cutting-edge features including a 50x digital zoom, and an ISO sensitivity of up to 409,600 (double the base P30's rating) for ultra lowlight photography – features that we may be seeing in your phones for the first time. It's also capable of a minimum focusing distance of 2.5 centimeter, which Huawei compares to Apple and Samsung flagships' minimum focusing distances of around 6 centimeters.

By comparison, the base P30 has 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. The Pro has 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom.

Huawei P30 Pro videos are also able to use the image stabilization of its wide angle and telephoto cameras. The base P30 only has image stabilization for its telephoto camera.

One of the more standout features is the Huawei "Dual View Video" recording, which allows you to record using the close-up telephoto lens and the wide angle lens simultaneously, essentially giving you two kinds of shots to work with in one shoot.

Design-wise, the P30 Pro has a curved screen while the base P30 has a more traditional flat screen.

Huawei, like its late-2018 flagship the Mate 20 and Samsung's Galaxy S10, can do reverse wireless charging. Huawei showed off the technology, claiming that its wireless charging works with other wireless charging devices such as computer mice, toothbrushes and even the Apple iPhone XS.

Other features include Huawei AR measure which can measure objects using its camera, specifically the time-of-flight camera which captures depth. And like the base P30, it features OneHop sharing, a feature that lets you share documents with a Huawei Matebook laptop via an NFC connection.

The P30 Pro is now also the best-performing mobile camera according to camera ratings body DxoMark. Its camera has an overall score of 112 (119 - photo, and 97 - video) while the previous top scorers, its predecessor the P20 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, have a score of 109. Curiously, the P20 Pro has a higher video score of 98 compared to the P30 Pro's 97. The P30 Pro, however, has the higher stills score of 119 versus the P20 Pro's 114. (READ: Taking photos with the reigning Dxomark champ, the Huawei P20 Pro)

Huawei also mentioned the P30's ability to be used as a digital car key for at least 7 models from German carmaker Audi but didn't elaborate at the March 26 presentation.

The P30 (6GB RAM+128GB storage) retails at 799 euros. The P30 Pro variants are priced at 999 euros (8GB RAM+128GB storage), 1,099 euros (8GB RAM+256GB storage), and 1,249 euros (8GB RAM+512GB storage). Pre-orders start on March 27, with availability depending on region. Philippine prices and availability have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com