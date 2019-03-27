Netflix India's plans start at 500 rupees (or around $8) per month, while the new mobile-centric subscription plan is set at 250 rupees (or around $4)

Published 7:34 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix is trying out a new plan for users in India, offering a mobile-only subscription for the service at half the base price.

Netflix India's plans start at 500 rupees (or around $8) per month, while the new mobile-centric subscription plan is set at 250 rupees (or around $4).

India is a great testing ground for this due to the low pricing for data plans, which makes mobile streaming a good deal for those looking for entertainment offerings.

This plan, Quartz India explained, would be made available to randomly chosen new users, rather than existing subscribers who are excluded from the testing.

Variety, in an earlier report, mentioned this test may not roll out beyond the testing phase, depending on how well it goes.

The Verge, in its report meanwhile, said Netflix declined to add where else this test may head to besides India. – Rappler.com