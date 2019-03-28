It goes against the P17,990 Samsung A50 and its BBK Electronics stablemate, the P17,999 Vivo V15

Published 1:07 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – OPPO launched their new F11 Pro on Wednesday, March 27. A mid-ranger, the phone is priced at P18,990, putting it against the likes of the P17,990 Samsung A50 and its BBK Electronics stablemate, the P17,999 Vivo V15.

Here are the F11 Pro’s specs:

6.53-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display

MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chip

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6 GB RAM

64GB storage

Dual-SIM (one slot for either SIM or microSD up to 256GB)

48MP f/1.8 camera + 5MP f/2.4 camera

16MP pop-up front camera

micro USB

Face unlock

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

ColorOS6.0 over Android 9.0 Pie

4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging

Colors: thunder black, aurora green

Like the Vivo V15 series, the F11 Pro has a mechanized pop-up camera:

Pre-orders run from March 28 to April 5 with Rockspace wireless Bluetooth speakers as the pre-order bonus. Claiming of the units begin on April 6.

Compared to the Vivo V15 and the Galaxy A50, the F11 Pro has the camera with the highest megapixel count at 48MP. But it also has the least amount of storage as the Samsung and the Vivo have 128GB of storage to the Oppo's 64 GB.

Both the F11 Pro and V15 use a full-screen notch-less display, opting to use a pop-up camera. On the other hand, the A50 has a teardrop notch housing its 25MP front camera. The Vivo V15 has a 32MP front camera while the OPPO F11 Pro has a 16MP one. The phones all employ fast-charging technologies. – Rappler.com