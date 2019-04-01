Check out Huawei's upcoming smartphone offering, with a roundup of the pricing, specifications and when you can pre-order the P30 Lite

Published 7:24 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While Huawei made no announcement of its budget variant for its flagship P30 series, the P30 Lite is indeed coming to the Philippines at P16,990, putting it against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Vivo V15.

Here are its specs:

Kirin 710 octa-core processor

6.15-inch LCD display with resolution of 2312 x 1080 pixels and 90% screen-to-body ratio

EMUI 9.0.1 running on Android 9.0

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Dual-SIM

3.5mm audio jack

USB Type-C port

Fingerprint sensor

Rear triple-camera: 24MP, f/1.8 wide angle, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP bokeh lens

32MP front camera

3340 mAh battery

Fast-charging capable

Colors: midnight black, pearl white, peacock blue



Pre-orders run from April 5 to 12, 2019, the same as the P30 and the P30 Pro. Freebies included in the pre-order campaign include a selfie stick and a Bluetooth speaker. – Rappler.com