Huawei P30 Lite: pricing, specs, and pre-order dates
MANILA, Philippines – While Huawei made no announcement of its budget variant for its flagship P30 series, the P30 Lite is indeed coming to the Philippines at P16,990, putting it against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Vivo V15.
Here are its specs:
Kirin 710 octa-core processor
6.15-inch LCD display with resolution of 2312 x 1080 pixels and 90% screen-to-body ratio
EMUI 9.0.1 running on Android 9.0
6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Dual-SIM
3.5mm audio jack
USB Type-C port
Fingerprint sensor
Rear triple-camera: 24MP, f/1.8 wide angle, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP bokeh lens
32MP front camera
3340 mAh battery
Fast-charging capable
Colors: midnight black, pearl white, peacock blue
Pre-orders run from April 5 to 12, 2019, the same as the P30 and the P30 Pro. Freebies included in the pre-order campaign include a selfie stick and a Bluetooth speaker. – Rappler.com