The game is slated to come out in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan

Published 6:37 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philipppines – Garena revealed on Monday, April 8, it was teaming up wth Activision and Tencent to release Call of Duty Mobile in Taiwan and select Southeast Asian regions.

The game will come out in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Call of Duty Mobile will recreate some of the franchise's iconic maps, such as Nuketown and Hijacked.

It will also feature the Scorestreak system. Scorestreak lets users activate bonus equipment and weapons – from air strikes to drones or a nuclear strike, even – by dominating the battlefield.

Eddie Chan, Tencent Games’ Vice President of International Partnerships, said of the upcoming offering, “Most players enjoy this great Call of Duty experience on consoles. But that is about to change. The mobile version will bring that experience to many more game-lovers. We truly cannot ask for a greater partnership to bring this cutting edge mobile gaming experience to all of you.”

A release date has yet to be finalized for the game. – Rappler.com