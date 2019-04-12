A nationwide disruption of the Globe internet services lasts from 1:30 am to 8 am, Friday, April 12

Published 10:44 AM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom said its data and internet services have been restored following a nationwide interruption from 1:30 am to 8 am, Friday, April 12.

Globe traced the problem to "a server issue."

"All affected customers – Globe Postpaid, Globe Prepaid, TM, Globe At Home LTE and Globe At Home Prepaid Wifi can now enjoy data/internet services again," Globe said.

The company also advised customers to restart their phones, mobile devices or modems so that they could "reboot" numbers in their system, for full restoration of services. – Rappler.com