The outage affects approximately 60% of users. The remaining 40% who can access Facebook's services may encounter errors or issues.

Published 8:45 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook and its related or owned services – Instagram, Messenger, and Whatsapp – are currently experiencing a global outage, which appears to have started around 6:30 pm Manila time, or 6:30 am Eastern Standard Time, on Sunday, April 14.

A report from civil society group Netblocks said the outage is affecting approximately 60% of users, based on an analysis of 21 Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Whatsapp servers.

Confirmed: Analysis of global network data shows Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger down globally for an estimated 60% of users; incident ongoing #FacebookDown https://t.co/1GMXMj3BvN pic.twitter.com/Osa5hfAdIo — NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) April 14, 2019

While about 40% of users can access Facebook or its related services, they may encounter errors or other issues during this time.

Downdetector's outage map points to a large number of reports coming from the Philippines, with reports coming in from Europe and the US as well.

A similar downtime affecting Facebook and Instagram occurred In March.

Facebook has yet to release a statement or report on the outage and its extent. – Rappler.com