Microsoft announces disc-less 'All-Digital Edition' Xbox One S
MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft on Tuesday, April 16 (April 17, Manila time) announced a new version of the Xbox One S that is perfect for gamers who have fast internet speeds in their homes.
The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition takes away the disc tray on the console, providing it instead with 1 terabyte of storage space for games, along with 3 games already bundled into the device – Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves.
The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is also $50 cheaper at $249 and is slated to come out on May 7 at US retailers.
Microsoft intends for the console to be augmented by its new service for pushing games onto the Xboxes – the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines the Xbox Live Gold and the Xbox Game Pass. This will allow players to use multiplayer functions on the suite of more than 100 curated games titles that come baked into the Xbox Game Pass for download.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is slated to cost $14.99 monthly when it comes out in markets supporting the Xbox Game Pass. – Rappler.com
