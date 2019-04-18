Avenger fans assemble

Published 12:30 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With the new Avengers movie on the horizon, OPPO comes out with an Avengers variant for its midranger, the F11 Pro.

Check it out:

The phone will be available for pre-order in selected OPPO concept stores starting April 26, priced at P19,990, which is P1,000 more expensive than the standard model.

The phone’s back cover features a design inspired by Captain America’s armor and a portion of the Avengers’ “A” logo. The logo also appears as the phone’s wallpaper.

The theme extends to the phone’s case, which is also Captain America-inspired, including a finger-ring inspired by Captain America’s shield. The box also sets it apart from the traditional white OPPO box. The Avengers edition comes in a premium black box stamped with a collector’s badge.

The phone comes out in May. Click here to see the specs, price and availability of the F11 Pro. – Rappler.com