LOOK: OPPO's Avengers phone
MANILA, Philippines – With the new Avengers movie on the horizon, OPPO comes out with an Avengers variant for its midranger, the F11 Pro.
Check it out:
The phone will be available for pre-order in selected OPPO concept stores starting April 26, priced at P19,990, which is P1,000 more expensive than the standard model.
The phone’s back cover features a design inspired by Captain America’s armor and a portion of the Avengers’ “A” logo. The logo also appears as the phone’s wallpaper.
The theme extends to the phone’s case, which is also Captain America-inspired, including a finger-ring inspired by Captain America’s shield. The box also sets it apart from the traditional white OPPO box. The Avengers edition comes in a premium black box stamped with a collector’s badge.
The phone comes out in May. Click here to see the specs, price and availability of the F11 Pro. – Rappler.com
Keeping up-to-date
In an industry as rapidly changing as technology, our Tech section seeks to be always up-to-speed with the latest technology news, gadget and app reviews, tips and analysis.
However, reader support powers our of content. Help us keep you updated by joining Rappler PLUS.
Through Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.