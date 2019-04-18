Forza Street marks the first time the franchise will be on mobile devices

Published 6:12 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Best-selling racing game series Forza hits the mean streets in the form of a new free-to-play game Forza Street, developer Turn 10 Studios announced.

Forza has long been one of the most respected racing franchises in the industry, having gone toe-to-toe with the heavyweight Gran Turismo franchise since its debut in 2005.

Since then, the series has spawned 11 games, with the most recent one, apart from Street being Forza Horizon 4, released in October 2018 for Windows and Xbox One.

Forza Street marks several firsts for the series. It's the first time that the series will be on a non-Microsoft platform, the first time it will be on mobile devices, and the first time it will be free-to-play.

The game is now available on Windows 10, with the iOS and Android versions coming later this year. – Rappler.com