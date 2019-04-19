Blackberry says the technology industry 'is very fluid, and, in spite of our substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms, while new users proved difficult to sign on'

Published 12:58 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Users of BlackBerry Messenger, now called BBM, will have to find a new messaging service for their needs when June rolls around.

BBM announced Thursday, April 18, it was closing down the consumer service of BBM on May 31.

The company said, despite pouring their hearts into making and refining BBM, the technology industry "is very fluid, and in spite of our substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms, while new users proved difficult to sign on."

Stickers, BBMoji, and other BBM-specific features will not be transferrable to other services, so BBM stalwarts will also lose those when the consumer service shuts down and becomes non-operational on May 31. Meanwhile, photos, videos, and files can be exported from BBM, but contacts and feeds will not be exportable.

A full rundown of information pertaining to the shutdown is available on this FAQ page. – Rappler.com