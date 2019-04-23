Instagram thinks the change can help your followers focus on what you post rather than the number of likes it gets

Published 6:48 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Instagram appears to be considering a design change that would hide the like count of a post from your followers.

The change was uncovered in Instagram’s Android code by Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert who’s known for spotting yet-to-launch social media features.

She shared screenshots of the design change including one that shows a notification from Instagram that reads “We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get. During this test, only the person who shares a post will see the total number of likes it gets.”

This means that if Instagram ever decides to implement the change, the number of likes your posts get would only be visible to you.

Posts, however, still show some the names of the people who liked it.

Instagram confirmed the design change to TechCrunch saying, “We’re not testing this at the moment, but exploring ways to reduce pressure on Instagram is something we’re always thinking about.”

A growing number of the platform’s are said to feel pressure to reach a certain number of likes for each post.

“I feel anxiety over how many likes I get after I post a picture. If I get two likes, I feel like, what’s wrong with me,” Instagram user Michelle Linker told The Guardian.

Another user named Summer Andrews, meanwhile, admitted, “I don’t feel anxious about not getting enough likes on a photo but if it doesn’t get enough likes, I will take it down.”

While Instagram believes the design change could reduce the pressure of like counts, TechCrunch points out that doing so would then put a spotlight on follower and comment counts.

It’s not yet entirely clear whether Instagram actually plans to launch the design change. – Rappler.com