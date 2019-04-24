Petitioners argue playing 'PUBG' is an act of free expression, and the ban was unreasonable and infringed on people's rights to freedom

Published 7:04 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A little over a week after Nepal banned multiplayer online battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) citing its potential adverse effects on children, Nepal's Supreme Court gave a temporary order halting the ban on the game.

The Himalayan Times reported last Friday, April 19, that petitioners argued PUBG was a game used by the public for entertainment, and that the act of playing the game using the internet was related to individual freedom of expression.

Nepal's constitution guarantees press freedom and freedom of expression, and bans against such forms of entertainment having to be proven as being just, fair, and reasonable, and authorities' actions as being wise and logical.

While the government could reasonably impose restriction on freedom of expression, the Supreme Court determined in this particular case that the ban against PUBG was not reasonable and would infringe on people's rights to freedom.

The government earlier banned PUBG – and ordered the country's telecommunication authority to tell internet service providers to block the game – after parents and educators said the game was inciting violence among children and detracting from their studies. – Rappler.com