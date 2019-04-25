If you're on a tighter budget, a P1-million 82-inch model and a P600,000 75-inch model have also been launched

Published 6:20 PM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Got an extra P5 million lying around? Samsung's new TV may be for you.

On Thursday, April 25, Samsung Philippines launched a 98-inch 8K QLED TV officially priced at P4,999,999. It's right along the US price of $100,000.

Introduced at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, the 98-incher – like all the models in Samsung's Q900 line – boasts of a brand-new 8K Quantum processor.

Among others, its key feature is its high-end upscaling capability, upscaling standard definition, full HD, and 4K content beautifully – which it will have to do because there's practically no 8K content right now. Even 4K content remains uncommon.

The Quantum processor makes use of machine learning and AI to upscale, filling in lower-resolution content with accurate details based on a massive trove of visual information Samsung has fed it. The result, Samsung says, is better texture, smoother edges, and less blurring and noise – things you will absolutely demand if you're buying a TV at this price.

As the name indicates, the TV makes use of Samsung's most advanced panel at the moment, the QLED panel, touting better image quality and color than competing technologies.

The TV, with several others in Samsung's 2019 lineup, is among the first to have built-in Bixby assistance. Users can speak into the microphone in the remote control to command the television to run YouTube, other apps, and perform other tasks.

For those with a smaller budget, the 82-inch and 75-inch variant of Samsung's Q900 8K line may be of interest. The 82-incher retails for P999,999 while the 75-incher retails for P599,999, carrying the same set of features as the 98-incher.

The TVs will be available in stores in the first week of May, except for the 98-inch variant, which will have to be specially ordered.

Among Samsung's key competitors in the space is Sony's own 98-inch 8K TV, with a US price tag of $70,000. – Rappler.com