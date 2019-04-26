Cebu Pacific adds GetGo member points remain secure, albeit locked, until the GetGo application server is fixed

Published 4:31 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced in a statement on Friday, April 26, that credit card information was not accessed and GetGo member points remain secure in locked accounts following a breach of Cebu Pacific's GetGo rewards application server on Wednesday evening, April 24.

Cebu Pacific customers should now have the following functionality restored:

Member log-ins to Cebu Pacific's website and the CEB mobile application

Management of bookings through Cebu Pacific's website

Earning points for booked flights

Flight check-in

Meanwhile, the GetGo website and mobile application, as well as points redemption and password reset functions for GetGo, the Cebu Pacific mobile application and its web functions remain disabled as the company works to fix the GetGo application server.

Hacking group Pinoy LulzSec claimed responsibility for the Wednesday breach. – Rappler.com