Cebu Pacific: no credit card info accessed in GetGo breach
MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced in a statement on Friday, April 26, that credit card information was not accessed and GetGo member points remain secure in locked accounts following a breach of Cebu Pacific's GetGo rewards application server on Wednesday evening, April 24.
Cebu Pacific customers should now have the following functionality restored:
- Member log-ins to Cebu Pacific's website and the CEB mobile application
- Management of bookings through Cebu Pacific's website
- Earning points for booked flights
- Flight check-in
Meanwhile, the GetGo website and mobile application, as well as points redemption and password reset functions for GetGo, the Cebu Pacific mobile application and its web functions remain disabled as the company works to fix the GetGo application server.
Hacking group Pinoy LulzSec claimed responsibility for the Wednesday breach. – Rappler.com
Keeping up-to-date
In an industry as rapidly changing as technology, our Tech section seeks to be always up-to-speed with the latest technology news, gadget and app reviews, tips and analysis.
However, reader support powers our of content. Help us keep you updated by joining Rappler PLUS.
Through Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.