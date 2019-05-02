As early as this year, the tech giant may be releasing what may well be the world's first 5G TV

Published 1:00 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei is looking to launch a 5G 8K TV as early as this year, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, May 1.

With a 5G module along with a 5G connection, the TV will be able to stream content such as 360-degree, watch-from-any-angle videos and virtual reality shows – although right now, it’s still questionable as to when these kinds of content will be arriving.

Huawei’s push into the space will see the brand challenging the TV heavyweights, Samsung, LG, and Sony. Huawei’s already among the biggest smartphone makers in the world, 2nd only to Samsung, according to Chinese-owned International Data Corporation’s latest data. It’s looking to expand, and it plans to do that with some noise created by what may be the first 5G TV in the world. (READ: Samsung launches P5-million 8K TV)

The Nikkei report suggested that the TV could act as a router hub for other electronic devices at home. 8K TVs are currently at the bleeding edge of consumer televisions.

Huawei has some experience with televisions. The company, through its chip arm Hisilicon Technologies, provides TV chipsets to brands such as Hisense, Skyworth, Changhong, and Sharp. They’re the second-largest provider of TV chipsets after Taiwan’s MediaTek, according to Nikkei.

As for 5G chips, Huawei is already known as a leader in 5G technology and it makes its own 5G modems as well as 5G network equipment – a fact that has courted massive controversy in light of a US campaign against the brand and its supposed espionage capabilities. (READ: DFA warns Duterte gov't vs Huawei amid warming ties with China)

Aside from TVs, the report also said that the company is looking to crack the top 5 in the PC market by 2021. – Rappler.com