Google will soon let users auto-delete app activity, location and web history
MANILA, Philippines – Google on Wednesday, May 1, previewed an upcoming change to Google Accounts which will let you set the frequency with which you want some of the information the company handles for you automatically deleted, allowing you to better manage your privacy.
While Google Account already has settings to allow people to turn location history and web and application activity on or off, as well as to manually delete that information, the new feature lets users specify how long they want this data to be saved – either saved and deleted manually, or automatically deleted if older than 3 or 18 months.
Any data older than that setting prepared by users will be deleted on an ongoing basis.
Initially, the location history and the web and app activity sections will get this option. The feature, Google says, is expected to roll out over the coming weeks. – Rappler.com
