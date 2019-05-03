PornHub's president, Corey Price, says there are 'obvious synergies' between Tumblr and the adult website

Published 7:30 PM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – PornHub is interested in taking over the reins of Tumblr, following news from the Wall Street Journal that Verizon is looking to sell the creative platform.

PornHub President Corey Price told BuzzFeed News via email that it was interested in buying Tumblr, as it "was a safe haven for those who wanted to explore and express their sexuality, adult entertainment aficionados included."

"We’ve long been dismayed that such measures were taken to eradicate erotic communities on the platform, leaving many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content," Price added. Tumblr users who posted adult content were left without an online home following a 2018 ban on adult content on the platform.

Price continued, "There are obvious synergies between the two brands and value Pornhub could derive from Tumblr. We’re extremely interested in acquiring the platform and are very much looking forward to one day restoring it to its former glory with NSFW content."

Mixed reactions

Reaction to the idea of PornHub parent company MindGeek acquiring Tumblr appear mixed.

Forbes writer AJ Dellinger said Tumblr joining PornHub could make the platform a safe space for discussing sexuality, which it was able to do before.

Additionally, PornHub's adoption of technology could also spur Tumblr to greater heights in the mobile sector, as it has a command of building sites and services on mobile.

At the same time, MindGeek has built up a monopoly on pornography that has also been to the detriment of adult performers.

A 2014 Slate report outlined that MindGeek not only has control of the sites providing pornography, but also some of the video production companies as well. Combined with a track record of not properly enforcing piracy measures on their sites, it means adult performers are also not being paid fairly because of the piracy involved on a site owned by the company they already work for.

The practice, according to a report from Techcrunch, "lets MindGeek earn and keep streaming ad revenue without giving performers a proper cut."

Whether or not the PR blitz related to Tumblr is just a way to keep PornHub on people's minds, it also raises questions about the problems of having a monopoly in adult content. – Rappler.com