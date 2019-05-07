The new gaming laptops land in the Philippines on May 24, with pre-orders ending on May 12

Published 11:52 AM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The newest models from ASUS’ midrange gaming laptop line, the TUF series, come to the Philippines this month, and pre-orders are ongoing.

From May 2 to May 12, ASUS is offering the the ASUS FX505DU and the ASUS FX705DU with pre-order bonuses, a TUF gaming backpack and a 1-year extended warranty on top of the 2-year global warranty. ASUS says the backpack is worth P2,500 while the warranty extension is P3,500.

This is the backpack included in the promo, minus the accessories and headphones, of course:

The ASUS FX505DU and FX705DU share the same specs save for the screen size. The 505 has a 15.6-inch screen while the 705 has a 17.6-inch screen:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with Radeon Vega Mobile GFX

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 8GB DDR8 2666 MHz upgradeable to 32GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 120hz IPS-level Nanoedge (FX505DU)/ 17.6-inch FHD IPS-level Nanoedge display (FX705DU)

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1660TI with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM

Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIE2

Keyboard: Desktop-inspired RGB keyboard

Connectivity: 2x USB 3.0 Gen 1; 1x USB 2.0; 1x HDMI 2.0; 1x RJ-45 jack; 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack; and 1x Kensington lock

The 505 is P71,995 while the 705 is P74,995. A P5,000 pre-order deposit is required, which is non-refundable but can be converted to store credit. Claiming of units start on May 24. Pre-orders and inquiries can be made at authorized resellers. – Rappler.com