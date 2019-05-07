New subscribers can get twice the speed for the 10 Mbps, 25 Mbps, and 50 Mbps plans

Published 1:57 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sky’s looking to lure more customers this year with a promo that doubles the internet speed for new subscribers of their 10 Mbps (P1,399 monthly; boosted to 20 Mbps), 25 Mbps (P1,899 monthly; boosted to 50 Mbps), and 50 Mbps (P2,499 monthly; boosted to 100 Mbps) fiber internet plans.

The plans will be boosted to double the plan speed for the first 6 months of the subscription, after which the speed reverts to the normal, advertised speed. Like the competition, the plans will have a 24-month lock-in period and will require a P2,000 fee if the subscriber terminates before the period passes. There will also be an initial cash-out of P1,000 for the deals.

The promo is available for any new subscribers signing up from May 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019. Check out Sky's promo page for more information.

Looking for other choices? Check out similar plans from PLDT, Globe, and Converge plans. Converge's 25 Mbps/P1500 monthly plan still appears to have the best value, as of writing, although area availability may be an issue. – Rappler.com