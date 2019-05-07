Realme takes a crack at the midrange market

Published 3:27 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Realme is taking a crack at the midrange market with the Realme 3 Pro, with the brand holding a launch event on Friday, May 17.

Realme is marketing the Pro as a gaming phone, touting performance, cameras, and long battery life.

The 3 Pro will be the Chinese brand’s first foray into the local midrange market, having operated mainly in the budget category since their November 2018 launch.

The Pro 3 will have a 10nm Snapdragon 710 AIE chip, an Adreno 616 GPU, and has been seen with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It will have a 25-megapixel (MP) front camera, and a 16MP+5MP dual camera rear array supported by a Sony IMX 519 image sensor. Software camera features include Chroma Boost for enhanced detail, Nightscape Mode for night photography, and a new Ultra HD mode that upscales the native 16MP shots to 64MP.

It has a 4,045 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging rated at 20 watts.

The Philippines will be the third country to have the Realme 3 Pro after India and Indonesia, according to the company.

So far, Realme’s strategy has been to offer bang-for-the-buck budget phones. We’ll see if its thrust continues in the midrange segment once its price is announced at launch. – Rappler.com