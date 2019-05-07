Midrange Realme 3 Pro to launch May 17
MANILA, Philippines – Realme is taking a crack at the midrange market with the Realme 3 Pro, with the brand holding a launch event on Friday, May 17.
Realme is marketing the Pro as a gaming phone, touting performance, cameras, and long battery life.
The 3 Pro will be the Chinese brand’s first foray into the local midrange market, having operated mainly in the budget category since their November 2018 launch.
The Pro 3 will have a 10nm Snapdragon 710 AIE chip, an Adreno 616 GPU, and has been seen with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It will have a 25-megapixel (MP) front camera, and a 16MP+5MP dual camera rear array supported by a Sony IMX 519 image sensor. Software camera features include Chroma Boost for enhanced detail, Nightscape Mode for night photography, and a new Ultra HD mode that upscales the native 16MP shots to 64MP.
It has a 4,045 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging rated at 20 watts.
The Philippines will be the third country to have the Realme 3 Pro after India and Indonesia, according to the company.
So far, Realme’s strategy has been to offer bang-for-the-buck budget phones. We’ll see if its thrust continues in the midrange segment once its price is announced at launch. – Rappler.com
Keeping up-to-date
In an industry as rapidly changing as technology, our Tech section seeks to be always up-to-speed with the latest technology news, gadget and app reviews, tips and analysis.
However, reader support powers our of content. Help us keep you updated by joining Rappler PLUS.
Through Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.