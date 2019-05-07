OPPO offers cheapest F11 at P12,990
MANILA, Philippines – The OPPO F11 just got significantly cheaper with the recent release of the OPPO F11 Online.
The F11 Online is pretty much the same as the standard F11. It will still have a Helio P70 chip, 64GB of storage, a 6.5-inch full HD+ display, a 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera array, a 16MP front camera, and a 4,020 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.
What’s different with the F11 Online?
This particular model has 4GB of RAM compared to the standard model, which has 6GB. The F11 Online’s only available in marble green while the standard has the additional fluorite purple color option. Lastly, the Online, as the name suggests, is only available through Shopee. – Rappler.com
