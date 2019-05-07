AIM's Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems laboratory wins for supporting the teaching of 106 Master of Science in Data Science students

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) won the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia's Technological Innovation of the Year trophy on Wednesday, May 1.

THE is a London-based publication reporting on issues related to tertiary education, and is known for their annual World University Rankings. The THE Awards Asia highlights the most important achievements of universities in Asia, specifically. This year represents the awards' inaugural run.

The AIM received the award for its Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems (ACCeSs@AIM) laboratory, set up in 2018 to "bridge the gap between theory and practice for research-led teaching in higher education," according to the AIM's press release.

The facility boasts a team of experienced scientists in various fields working with a 500-teraflop supercomputer, which is said to be optimized for artificial intelligence and said to be the fastest supercomputer in the Philippines.

THE noted that the resources provided by the laboratory to support the teaching of 106 Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS) students are impressive, providing them with real-world scenarios and links to industry partners. The lab also facilitates collaboration across private industry, government agencies, and other third-party research organizations.

"I am a big believer of academe-industry-government partnerships in accelerating nation building. ACCeSs@AIM is AIM's concrete step in improving the economy of developing countries in ASEAN and promoting partnerships that will directly impact businesses, society, and communities," said Christopher Monterola, executive managing director of ACCeSs@AIM.

"Its aim is to lead, inspire, and transform the use of data science, artificial intelligence, and computational models to help industries, government agencies, and other sectors innovate."

He also added: "It is certainly not easy to find properly trained data scientists, in the Philippines or elsewhere. ACCeSs@AIM and the MSDS program hope to provide the region with well-trained, proactive data science leaders who will create practical solutions to the multi-faceted challenges faced by industries and governments."

THE judges praised the facility's role in helping students, saying it "has given students a vital ability to learn with leading-edge technology that they can take into their future employment."

Joining AIM are these other awardees:

Outstanding Support for Students

University of Kirkuk, Iraq

University of Kirkuk, Iraq International Strategy of the Year

Zhejiang University, China

Zhejiang University, China Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year

Yonsei University, South Korea

Yonsei University, South Korea Leadership and Management Team of the Year

National University of Singapore, Singapore

Profiles of the winning entries can be viewed here. – Rappler.com