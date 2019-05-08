The Galaxy A10 is set to compete with the equally priced Realme 3, the OPPO A5s, and the P7,990 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Published 6:20 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's really gotten serious about making a dent in the budget range. This year so far, we've seen the likes of the Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy M20 offer nice packages at a nice price. They're offering compelling choices in the midrange market that in recent memory have belonged more to Chinese brands.

Now, Samsung's aiming even, well, lower. It released the Samsung Galaxy A10, the cheapest A-series phone this year, priced at P6,990. It's set to compete with the equally priced Realme 3, the OPPO A5s, and the P7,990 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Samsung's doing it with a phone whose design doesn't look like an afterthought. It looks sleek even at its price, which, given the number of solid choices at this price point, a phone needs any advantage it can get.

Here are the phone's key specs:

Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core chip

2GB RAM

32GB storage expandable to 512GB

6.2-inch HD+ display with v-notch

3,400 mAh battery

13MP f/1.9 rear camera

5MP f/2.0 front camera

Android Pie with Samsung One UI

Colors: blue, black



Simultaneous with the A10, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy A20, a P9,990 phone, with performance that's just a little step slower than the P10,990 Samsung Galaxy M20.

Here are the A20's specs:

Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core chip

3GB RAM

32GB storage expandable to 512GB

6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with v-notch

4,000 mAh battery

15W fast charging

13MP f/1.9 lowlight + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras

8MP f/2.0 front camera

USB Type-C

Colors: blue, black

The two phones add to the choices consumers can make in the lower-priced tiers. – Rappler.com