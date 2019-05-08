Samsung's cheapest A-series phone priced at P6,990
MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's really gotten serious about making a dent in the budget range. This year so far, we've seen the likes of the Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy M20 offer nice packages at a nice price. They're offering compelling choices in the midrange market that in recent memory have belonged more to Chinese brands.
Now, Samsung's aiming even, well, lower. It released the Samsung Galaxy A10, the cheapest A-series phone this year, priced at P6,990. It's set to compete with the equally priced Realme 3, the OPPO A5s, and the P7,990 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.
Samsung's doing it with a phone whose design doesn't look like an afterthought. It looks sleek even at its price, which, given the number of solid choices at this price point, a phone needs any advantage it can get.
Here are the phone's key specs:
- Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core chip
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable to 512GB
- 6.2-inch HD+ display with v-notch
- 3,400 mAh battery
- 13MP f/1.9 rear camera
- 5MP f/2.0 front camera
- Android Pie with Samsung One UI
- Colors: blue, black
Simultaneous with the A10, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy A20, a P9,990 phone, with performance that's just a little step slower than the P10,990 Samsung Galaxy M20.
Here are the A20's specs:
- Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core chip
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable to 512GB
- 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with v-notch
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 15W fast charging
- 13MP f/1.9 lowlight + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras
- 8MP f/2.0 front camera
- USB Type-C
- Colors: blue, black
The two phones add to the choices consumers can make in the lower-priced tiers. – Rappler.com
Keeping up-to-date
In an industry as rapidly changing as technology, our Tech section seeks to be always up-to-speed with the latest technology news, gadget and app reviews, tips and analysis.
However, reader support powers our of content. Help us keep you updated by joining Rappler PLUS.
Through Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.