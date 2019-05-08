Electronic Arts says 'Apex Legends' is 'easily the fastest-growing franchise we’ve ever had, and we hope to build a live service that entertains players for years to come'

Published 6:26 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends was a star at the latest quarterly earnings call of Electronic Arts (EA), and the company discussed its plans to bring the game to more people around the world and on more devices.

During its latest earnings call on Tuesday, May 7, EA said it was negotiating a means of bringing the game not only to China, but also to mobile devices.

During the earnings call the company said, in addition to self-publishing Apex Legends in Korea, it was "in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded."

EA remarked Apex Legends was "easily the fastest-growing franchise we’ve ever had, and we hope to build a live service that entertains players for years to come."

While there's no word on when this mobiile revolution for Apex Legends will arrive, developer Respawn Entertainment aims to take a measured development pace for their game.

In a report on The Verge in April, Respawn said it wants to maintain good working conditions for staff and avoiding going through oppressive "crunch" periods of overwork, while keeping a consistent cadence for quality updates moving forward. – Rappler.com