The service, previously only available in 50 locations during its February launch, expands

Published 1:10 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Google announced Wednesday, July 24, that its free and open public WiFi service, Google Station, is now available in more than 400 locations across the Philippines.

These include select universities, malls, restaurants, hospitals, city halls, and airports.

The service launched last February as part of Google's "Next Billion Users" initiative, aims to help the company's local partners roll out WiFi with the provision of software and hardware advice for turning fiber connections to WiFi.

It was previously only available in 50 locations across the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Since initial rollout, Google claims the service has seen an average of one million monthly active users with people going online for an average of 22 minutes per session several times a day.

"This is just the beginning. With our partnership with Smart, we aim to set up Google Station in more locations nationwide so Filipinos can connect to opportunities and benefit from the growing digital economy," said K Suri, director for Next Billion Users for Southeast Asia.

Smart is a subsidiary of PLDT, the telco partner for the project. – Rappler.com