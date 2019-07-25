JuanCash is an all-in-one financial app while JuanExchange is a virtual currency trading platform

Published 6:18 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fintech company Zybi Tech, Monday, July 22, launched two new products that could help people manage and keep track of their finances: JuanCash and JuanExchange.

JuanCash is described as an all-in-one financial app, offering a variety of services including mobile prepaid loading, payment of bills, and money transfer.

It features a "Scan-To-Pay" system where a unique QR code can be used by users for sending or receiving money.

JuanCash also includes a virtual currency exchange platform called JuanExchange, which allows users to trade cryptocurrency using their app wallet.

The platform's trading engine is reportedly designed to be scalable to ensure orders to be fulfilled in a very timely manner.

JuanCash is available on Google Play and the App Store. JuanExchange, meanwhile, is accessible through the JuanCash app or by logging in to their website.

Both are accredited by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). – Rappler.com