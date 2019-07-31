Globe 5G fixed wireless service now available in Pasig barangay
MANILA, Philippines – Globe announced Saturday, July 27, that its 5G fixed wireless home broadband service called Globe At Home Air Fiber 5G is now commercially available for residents of Barangay Buting in Pasig City.
The service touts “fiber-fast” speeds that allows users to download movies in just seconds, stream 8K video content, and play cloud-based games.
It’s being offered at P1,899 per month for up to 20Mbps, P2,499 for up to 50Mbps, and P2,899 for up to 100Mbps. All plans come with a data cap of 2TB per month.
Globe claims that by September the service will be available in more areas including Greenpark in Cainta, Rizal; Woodland Hills in Carmona, Cavite; and Carissa Homes 2A and 2B, Palmera Homes in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.
“We are now transforming more Filipino households to be digitally connected using 5G technology especially in areas where we encounter challenges in rolling out fiber-optic cable,” said Martha Sazon, Globe head of broadband business. – Rappler.com
