'The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths,' the CloudFlare team explains

Published 1:12 PM, August 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Web network and security provider CloudFlare announced in a blog post on Monday, August 5, that it was terminating its services for forum website 8Chan, which was linked to the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The suspected gunman allegedly posted a racist manifesto on the site before beginning his attack, killing 20 people.

“In general, I support the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto,” his post began, citing the Christchurch, New Zealand shooter who stormed a mosque and killed 51 people and injured 49.

In a separate incident, the suspected killer in the Poway, California synagogue shooting from April similarly posted a “hate-filled” document on the site.

CloudFlare went on to say, “The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths."

“Even if 8Chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit,” the company continued.

CloudFlare added that they do not take the decision lightly, but believe it helps in their pursuit of building a better internet.

8chan's founder, Fredrick Brennan, thanked CloudFlare for its action.

Thank you so much @CloudFlare. Finally this nightmare might have an end. I just want to go back to making my fonts in peace and not have to worry about getting phone calls from CNN/New York Times every time a mass shooting happens. They could have prevented this and chose not to. — Fredrick Brennan (@HW_BEAT_THAT) August 5, 2019

Brennan gave over ownership of 8chan to Jim Watkins in 2015, according to a New York Times report.

8chan was said to be among the more than 19 million Internet properties using the services of CloudFlare. – Rappler.com