Samsung comes out swinging with two Galaxy Note devices this year: the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Check out the specifications here!

Published 4:01 AM, August 08, 2019

SAMSUNG'S NEW NOTES. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Photo by Angelo Gonzales

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung on Wednesday, August 7 (August 8 Manila time) revealed the next iteration in the Galaxy Note series of phablets at its 2019 Unpacked event.

This year, two devices – the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus – are making their way to consumers. The Galaxy Note 10 lineup is being touted as aimed at taking one's productivity and creativity to the next level.

Galaxy Note 10

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 2280x1080 resolution.

While the front camera is a 10 megapixel (MP) setup, you'll have triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 16 megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens, and a 12 MP Telephoto lens.

The LTE model will feature 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It will also use a 3,500 mAh battery and supports Wireless Powershare, allowing users to recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device using the phone's charge.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display supporting 3040x1440 resolution. The Note 10 Plus will support full HD+ and can be adjusted to become QuadHD+ through its settings.

Contrasting with the Galaxy Note 10, the Plus model uses a quad-camera setup, with a 16 MP ultrawide lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens, 12 MP telephoto lens, and an additional VGA DepthVision Camera. It'll sport the same 10 MP front camera setup, however.

There will be two versions of the storage capacity for the Note 10 Plus, which has 12 GB of RAM. Aside from the standard 256 GB storage capacity model, there is a pre-order exclusive version with 512 GB.

The battery has also been bumped up to a 4,300 mAh version on the Note 10 Plus, with one feature being super fast charging. Samsung says the Note 10 Plus can last through the day on a 30 minute charge.

Features and similarities

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will take advantage of Android 9 Pie and sport a 7nm Exynos 9825 processor, though the processor will likely differ based on market and mobile operator.

This year's S Pen works with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus to provide instant conversion of handwriting to digital text, allowing users to export their inputs into various formats like Word, alongside customizations such as enlargement or shrinking of text and font color changes.

The S Pen has also been upgraded with the addition of Air actions, which allow the user to control the device to some extent using S Pen gestures. Develoeprs can also iterate on this by allowing theri apps or games to support Air actions.

Samsung DeX has also been expanded upon to allow people to use the phone with a desktop-like interface in more ways. Specifically, compatible USB connections will allow drag-and-drop operations to transfer files between devices or use apps on the phone with a mouse and keybaord.

There's also the ability to connect their phone to their Windows 10 PC. This will let users see notifications, send and receive messages and check their mobile photos without stopping to check their phone.

Availability

Samsung said it would be making the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus available on August 23

The Galaxy Note 10 will be priced at P53,990. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 256GB of storage will cost P60,990 and the special 512GB version available for pre-orders will cost P72,990.

The Note 10 will come in Aura Glow and Aura Black, while the Note 10 Plus will come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White. – Rappler.com