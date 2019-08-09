Pre-orders begin Friday, August 9

NOTE 10. Photo by Gelo Gonzales/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung’s range-topping 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is only available through pre-orders. If you want one, you’ll have to make a pre-order at a Samsung store between August 9 and August 18.

Samsung does have an enticing deal for interested parties as pre-orders for the 512GB Note 10+ will come with a free Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV. Considering that particular model of the phone costs P72,990, getting a 4K TV as part of the package nets you some really good value.

Other models will have pre-order bonuses as well.

For buyers of the P60,990 256GB Note 10+, they can pick one of these options:

An upgrade to the 512GB Note 10+ A Galaxy Tab A (8-inch model) A store token worth P4,000

The P53,990 256GB Note 10 will have these pre-order bonus options:

Galaxy Buds earphones A store token worth P3,000

With the 256GB Note 10+ pre-order bonuses, buyers practically have the option of getting a 512GB Note 10+ at just P60,990. – Rappler.com