512GB Note 10+ pre-orders come with Samsung UHD Smart TV
MANILA, Philippines – Samsung’s range-topping 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is only available through pre-orders. If you want one, you’ll have to make a pre-order at a Samsung store between August 9 and August 18.
Samsung does have an enticing deal for interested parties as pre-orders for the 512GB Note 10+ will come with a free Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV. Considering that particular model of the phone costs P72,990, getting a 4K TV as part of the package nets you some really good value.
Other models will have pre-order bonuses as well.
For buyers of the P60,990 256GB Note 10+, they can pick one of these options:
-
An upgrade to the 512GB Note 10+
-
A Galaxy Tab A (8-inch model)
-
A store token worth P4,000
The P53,990 256GB Note 10 will have these pre-order bonus options:
-
Galaxy Buds earphones
-
A store token worth P3,000
With the 256GB Note 10+ pre-order bonuses, buyers practically have the option of getting a 512GB Note 10+ at just P60,990. – Rappler.com
