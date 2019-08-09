It’s P2,000 cheaper than last year’s base Note 9 variant

Published 9:00 AM, August 09, 2019

NOTE 10. Photo by Gelo Gonzales/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – This year’s Note phones are just a little bit cheaper than last year’s.

The base Note 10 variant with 256GB of memory is priced at P53,990. Last year’s base Note 9 was launched at P55,990 with 128GB of memory.

The 512GB Note 9 retailed for P75,990 while this year’s top-of-the-line 512GB Note 10+ variant will retail for P72,990 – although both are only officially available through pre-orders. In an effort to make the phone more enticing, Samsung’s offering a free UHD Smart TV when you pre-order the particular unit.

A 256GB Note 10+ is also available for P60,990.

To compare, February 2019’s 128GB Galaxy S10 launched for P49,990 while the 128GB S10+ launched for P55,990 – which makes the 256GB Note 10+ cheaper than the 128GB S10+.

Other recent phones in this price range include the Huawei P30 Pro, which launched for P50,990 back in March; and the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom which launched for P45,990 in June. – Rappler.com