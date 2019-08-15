(UPDATED) Sega's Genesis Mini is about 55% smaller than the original Genesis, is set up to be a plug-and-play device on modern HDMI-capable televisions, and is priced at $79.99

Published 7:30 PM, August 15, 2019

GENESIS MINI. The Sega Genesis Mini will be released on September 19. Image from Sega Genesis Mini website

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's been a while since we last heard about the Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive) Mini.

Luckily, some new updates have arrived for those seeking more retro gaming goodness – the Genesis Mini is slated to come out worldwide on September 19.

First revealed at Sega FES 2018, the Genesis Mini is about 55% smaller than the original Genesis, is set up to be a plug-and-play device on modern HDMI-capable televisions, and is priced at $79.99.

It comes with 40 games direct from the game library plus two games that aren't actually in the roster of titles that originally came with the device – Tetris and Darius.

The main slate of games for the US version, as revealed on its official US site, is as follows:

Sonic The Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Shinobi III

Streets of Rage 2

Earthworm Jim

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Contra: Hard Corps

Landstalker

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Beyond Oasis

Golden Axe

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball

VectorMan

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Eternal Champions

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Light Crusader

A report from The Verge added the system had some modernized features as well, such as the ability to press the Start button to get back to the game's Home screen interface at your leisure. Also, the Home screen music was said to have been done by Streets of Rage composer Yuzo Koshiro.

The Genesis Mini is a plug-and-play and available for pre-order in the US. A full list of titles for the Asia version (which would be the Mega Drive Mini) does not appear to be available yet. – Rappler.com