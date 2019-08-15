Sega launching Genesis Mini retro console on September 19
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's been a while since we last heard about the Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive) Mini.
Luckily, some new updates have arrived for those seeking more retro gaming goodness – the Genesis Mini is slated to come out worldwide on September 19.
First revealed at Sega FES 2018, the Genesis Mini is about 55% smaller than the original Genesis, is set up to be a plug-and-play device on modern HDMI-capable televisions, and is priced at $79.99.
It comes with 40 games direct from the game library plus two games that aren't actually in the roster of titles that originally came with the device – Tetris and Darius.
The main slate of games for the US version, as revealed on its official US site, is as follows:
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi III
- Streets of Rage 2
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Landstalker
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Beyond Oasis
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball
- VectorMan
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Eternal Champions
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Light Crusader
A report from The Verge added the system had some modernized features as well, such as the ability to press the Start button to get back to the game's Home screen interface at your leisure. Also, the Home screen music was said to have been done by Streets of Rage composer Yuzo Koshiro.
The Genesis Mini is a plug-and-play and available for pre-order in the US. A full list of titles for the Asia version (which would be the Mega Drive Mini) does not appear to be available yet. – Rappler.com
