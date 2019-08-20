'Final Fantasy VIII Remastered' comes out September 3
MANILA, Philippines – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, announced this June 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), now has a release date: September 3.
The game comes out on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam, with pre-orders beginning now, depending on the region, for $20. Currently, the only official regions in which pre-orders have opened are the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain.
The game will have full HD compatibility, and other quality-of-life improvements such as the option for sped-up scene playback, and a no encounter mode.
The release date announcement was made through a new trailer via Final Fantasy's social media and video accounts.
Another high-profile Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, will be coming out next year, March 3, 2020.
Final Fantasy VIII originally came out 20 years ago, in February 1999, becoming one of the most popular role-playing games in the 32-bit era. – Rappler.com
