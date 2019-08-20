It will have full HD support and quality-of-life improvements including sped-up cutscenes and a no-encounter mode

Published 4:29 PM, August 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, announced this June 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), now has a release date: September 3.

The game comes out on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam, with pre-orders beginning now, depending on the region, for $20. Currently, the only official regions in which pre-orders have opened are the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

The game will have full HD compatibility, and other quality-of-life improvements such as the option for sped-up scene playback, and a no encounter mode.

The release date announcement was made through a new trailer via Final Fantasy's social media and video accounts.

#FinalFantasy VIII returns as FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered featuring new graphical enhancements and a whole host of options to customize your gameplay experience! Coming to #PS4, #NintendoSwitch, #Xbox One, and #Steam on September 3.



Pre-order today! https://t.co/6MID8Dft6Z pic.twitter.com/aUwu6QgKdB — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) August 20, 2019

Another high-profile Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, will be coming out next year, March 3, 2020.

Final Fantasy VIII originally came out 20 years ago, in February 1999, becoming one of the most popular role-playing games in the 32-bit era. – Rappler.com