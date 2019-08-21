Gmail says it will 'use artificial intelligence to make smarter spell-check suggestions while also detecting potential grammar issues'

Published 6:07 PM, August 21, 2019

GMAIL. Test out these new features on G Suite. Images from Google.

MANILA, Philippines –Google announced on Tuesday, August 20 (August 21, Manila time) it had improved its automatic correction and spell checking functions and was rolling out a change to help email writers avoid mistakes on their messages.

In a blog post, Gmail said it will "use artificial intelligence to make smarter spell-check suggestions while also detecting potential grammar issues. For some common spelling mistakes, we've also added as-you-type autocorrection for improved accuracy."

GRAMMAR DETECTION. Gmail will now catch your spelling and grammar errors as you type. Image from Google.

G Suite users on the web will be the first to get the new functions, though these appear to be an extension of existing tech they've used on Google Docs, according to The Next Web.

More information on the finer points of how the system works is available on this page.

Users who want to disable the feature can also check out this page for some help. – Rappler.com