Philippines’ TNC Predator takes home P35M in ‘Dota 2’ tourney
MANILA, Philippines – Top Philippine Dota 2 team TNC Predator was eliminated from the world’s biggest annual Dota 2 tournament, The International, on Wednesday, August 21.
They finished 9th-12th in a pool of 18, falling to Netherlands’ Team Liquid, 2-0, in a best-of-3 series.
The team does have a nice consolation to fall back on despite the loss: a prize of P35 million or specifically $675,867.
It’s the biggest prize the team has won from the tournament, and second overall, next to the $800,000 they won at the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) 2016. Earlier this year, in March, the team also took home $500,000 as they reclaimed the WESG crown.
TNC shared a post about their exit on their Facebook page:
The team’s 9th-12th finish this year is an improvement over last year’s 13th-16th finish that netted them $127,661. In 2017, the team also finished 9th-12th but the prize pool was lower, so the placement earned them a lower $370,319.
The team’s best finish, however, was 2016 when it placed 7th-8th, good for $519,262.
TNC had earlier defeated Team Liquid in the group stages, 2-0, but the 2017 champion quickly returned the favor in the main event. The remaining teams are vying for the top prize of $15,376,199 – a prize that grows depending on Battle Pass sales for the game.
TNC is made of Kim Villafuerte, Armel Paul Tabios, Carlo Palad, Timothy Randrup, and Nico Barcelon. – Rappler.com
