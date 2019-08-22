The aim of the meeting is to share knowledge and develop a framework for cooperative enforcement of data privacy laws and cross-border data flow

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) worked together to discuss regional issues regarding data protection, privacy regulations and other initiatives at the first ASEAN Data Protection and Privacy Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, held across the week beginning Tuesday, August 20.

Helmed by Raymund Liboro, the Philippines' Privacy Commissioner, this first meet gathered members of various data privacy regulators and privacy enforcement agencies and bodies in the ASEAN.

According to a press statement, the aim of the meeting was to share knowledge and develop a framework for cooperative enforcement.

Representatives from the 10 ASEAN member states discussed a number of key decisions on priority areas for cooperation, as well as the scope of work for the forum. They also worked on developments and updates on the proposals about a data classification framework and a cross-border data flow mechanism for ASEAN.

Currently, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore have data protection laws, as well as an established a data privacy regulation authority. Thailand has its own data protection law, while some other states, such as Indonesia, are in differing stages of development for data protection and data privacy laws.

Leaving no one behind

Liboro, in his welcome remarks, said the ASEAN community should work together to ensure everyone's data is protected in this ever-growing digital world.

Liboro said, "We must ensure that everybody can benefit from the digital economy and that no one is left behind. That is the ASEAN Way."

He added, "responsible data stewardship and data management across the region will protect and benefit all our citizens and certainly boost the region’s competitiveness."

“Though ASEAN Member States are in varying stages of development when it comes to their respective data protection and privacy regimes, the Forum ensures that everyone has a seat on the table especially in tackling common issues on data protection and privacy,” Liboro continued.

ASEAN Framework on digital data governance

The National Privacy Commission and its mother agency, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), alongside Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) also worked together to develop an ASEAN Framework on Digital Data Governance.

This framework is meant to enhance data management, create harmonious data regulations across member states, and promote intra-ASEAN flows of data.

The Data Protection and Privacy Forum Meeting was held back-to-back alongside the ASEAN Telecommunications and Information Technology Senior Officials Meeting (TELSOM) and ASEAN Telecommunication Regulators' Council (ATRC) Leaders' Retreat this week. – Rappler.com