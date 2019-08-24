AIM's data science students present 16 artificial intelligence solutions to real-world problems

Published 1:59 PM, August 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – How can artificial intelligence (AI) solve real-world problems? Students of Asian Institute of Management's (AIM) Master of Science in Data Science program presented 16 different answers to this question on Friday, August 23.

The students showed their peers, industry experts, and members of the media how they can predict whether an airline will be delayed at the Ninoy Aquino National Airport, which Filipino youth are more susceptible to drug use, and more.

The 16 project topics ranged from tools for language education, poverty prediction, and healthcare to tools for businesses like debt collection and stock market and foreign exchange prediction.

Each group of 3 or 4 students spoke for 4 minutes on the projects that they worked on for 6 months. The class has 8 more months to complete their degrees.

"What we really want to do today is to make you appreciate more how AI can actually impact business and society. And it's not just inside the classroom of geeks, but you will see how all of these results can be insight driven for many of you," said MSDS Program Chair Erika Legara as the event opened.

Also present at the event were former Commission on Audit commissioner Heidi Mendoza, Ateneo de Manila University Quantitative Methods and Information Technology Department Chair Vic Reventar, AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang, and Allan Timonera, Fastech Synergy President and Director of the Board of the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities.

AIM's MSDS program equips young professionals with skills in data mining, machine learning, deep learning, and big data analytics. – Rappler.com