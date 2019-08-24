Students show how AI can predict airline delays, drug vulnerability
MANILA, Philippines – How can artificial intelligence (AI) solve real-world problems? Students of Asian Institute of Management's (AIM) Master of Science in Data Science program presented 16 different answers to this question on Friday, August 23.
The students showed their peers, industry experts, and members of the media how they can predict whether an airline will be delayed at the Ninoy Aquino National Airport, which Filipino youth are more susceptible to drug use, and more.
The 16 project topics ranged from tools for language education, poverty prediction, and healthcare to tools for businesses like debt collection and stock market and foreign exchange prediction.
Each group of 3 or 4 students spoke for 4 minutes on the projects that they worked on for 6 months. The class has 8 more months to complete their degrees.
"What we really want to do today is to make you appreciate more how AI can actually impact business and society. And it's not just inside the classroom of geeks, but you will see how all of these results can be insight driven for many of you," said MSDS Program Chair Erika Legara as the event opened.
Also present at the event were former Commission on Audit commissioner Heidi Mendoza, Ateneo de Manila University Quantitative Methods and Information Technology Department Chair Vic Reventar, AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang, and Allan Timonera, Fastech Synergy President and Director of the Board of the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities.
AIM's MSDS program equips young professionals with skills in data mining, machine learning, deep learning, and big data analytics. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.