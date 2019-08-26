Download speeds in Metro Manila about 73% faster than Cebu, Davao – Opensignal
MANILA, Philippines – Industry monitor Opensignal shared in their recent report that
users in Metro Manila have a significant mobile broadband speed advantage over other
large cities in the Philippines including Angeles, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, and Davao.
“The Manila metro area is by far the largest urban zone in Manila, and we expect
speeds to be faster in cities than in the country as a whole. But in this case, one city in
the Philippines is much faster than the rest – and the differences in speed are quite
large,” Opensignal wrote in their report.
They recorded average overall download speeds of 11.6Mbps in Metro Manila, which is
47% faster than the 7.9Mbps in Angeles; 73% faster than the 6.7Mbps in Davao and
6.6Mbps in Cebu; and 81% faster than the 6.4Mbps in Cagayan de Oro.
The gap between upload speed is not as wide, but the report points out that it was still
significant. Opensignal recorded average overall upload speeds of 3.4Mbps in Metro
Manila, which was 26% faster than the 2.7Mbps in Angeles; and at least 36% faster
than Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro with speeds hitting the 2.3 to 2.5Mbps range.
Opensignal explained that there is a disparity in speeds because operators usually build
infrastructure and capacity upgrades in areas with a larger customer base. It’s also in
cities where new services are introduced as tech-savvy consumers are generally
concentrated there. – Rappler.com
