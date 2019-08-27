Xiaomi launches Mi A3 with in-display fingerprint sensor for P11,990
MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi has launched what may be one of the cheapest phones equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Mi A3, at P11,990.
In-display fingerprint sensors were once a cutting-edge feature found only in expensive phones in 2018 but has since trickled down to mid-range models, and now to what's essentially a budget phone.
The Mi A3 also has a triple camera system, and Android One, which is a near-stock version of the Android operating system that some may find appealing.
“We look forward to expanding our Android One series in the Philippines with the introduction of the Mi A3,” said Steven Shi, Xiaomi's head of Southeast Asia. “It enables Filipinos to enjoy an amazing Android experience on a sleek Xiaomi smartphone.”
Last year, the company launched the Mi A2 in Spain, before making it available globally.
“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Xiaomi to add another great device to the Android One portfolio this year,” said Jon Gold, director of partner programs at Google. “The all-new Mi A3 will deliver a software experience that is up-to-date and easy to use, with built-in malware protection and regular security updates that keep users safe.”
Here are the specs:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4GB RAM + 128GB storage
32 MP front camera
Triple-camera system: 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth-sensor.
6.08-inch AMOLED Dot Drop display
Gorilla Glass 5
4030 mAh battery
Supports 18W fast-charging (10W charger included)
It will come in 3 colors – "Kind of Grey," "Not just Blue," and "More than White."
The phones are now available at Mi Authorized Stores and will come to Lazada and Shopee on September 9. – Rappler.com
