MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Apple fans. The next iPhone is expected to be officially announced on September 10, as the American tech giant has sent out media invites to the event.

The event will take place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Expected to be announced are 3 new iPhone models, rumored to have a shatter-proof body, a triple-camera system, reverse wireless charging, and “pro” versions. They will be following last year’s iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and the Xr.

The phones arrive in the wake of weakening iPhone sales, with observers blaming a lack of stunning innovation in the overall market damping demands, as well as intense competition from other premium phone makers, and the presence of reliable mid-range phones.

Apple usually announces other products alongside the phones, revealing the Apple Watch Series 4 and the HomePod last year with the Xs, Xs Max, and Xr. This year, expected are updates from their gaming, streaming, and other content services announced earlier this year.

As usual, tune in here as we provide you coverage of the event, along with details of where you can watch the event for yourself. – Rappler.com