MANILA, Philippines – Quantum physicists were recently able to successfully transfer a qutrit – or quantum trit – through quantum teleportation.

The research, published in American Physical Society earlier this month, said the quantum physicists were able to teleport quantum information – transferring the state of a quantum particle over a given distance without physically moving the particle itself – of a higher dimension than was previously allowed.

A qutrit is a piece of quantum information that carries more data compared to quantum bits, or qubits. Looking at it through standard computing, a bit as a piece of information can represent either a 1 or a 0, while a qubit can represent both 1 and 0 at the same time.

Meanwhile, the qutrit can represent 3 states – 1, 0, and 2 – at the same time.

According to a synopsis from the American Physical Society, the research study's authors suggested higher-dimension quantum teleportation could also be possible.

Technology Review, in its report, added the premise that further advances in quantum computing could deter hacking, as interfering with the data sent through quantum teleportation "causes them to lose their delicate quantum state, leaving a telltale sign of hacking." – Rappler.com