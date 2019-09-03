9.9 SALE. Ray Alimurung, CEO of Lazada Philippines, announces new user-centric features and services on the app. Photo by Gelo Gonzales/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Online shopping site Lazada held a media event on Tuesday, September 3, to announce some new features on their site as their big annual 9.9 sale looms.

First of these is a new bills payment capability which will allow Lazada users to pay their Meralco bills, water bills, and other utilities through the site or app. Ray Alimurung, CEO of the company's Philippine arm, said they will be expanding their roster of payees moving forward to include telcos, internet services, and others.

Consumer loans ranging from P500 to P50,000 will also be available directly via Lazada, with local partners pera247, billease, and TendoPay. When a loan is approved, the credits go directly to the Lazada e-wallet, which can then be used to make purchases on the site. A slide shown at the event features the loan providers:

Photo by Gelo Gonzales/Rappler

Such moves somewhat mirror a recent trend wherein apps are trying to become all-in-one digital hubs, such as Grab, WeChat, and GoJek – big success stories, but one that may also hamper competition and innovation, some critics say.

For those experiencing trouble having items delivered to their home because no one's there to receive it, Lazada's customer collection points service may prove useful. Users can choose to have their packages delivered to SM malls at points called "SM growsari" where they can later pick them up. The service was launched earlier in the year but will be expanded soon to include more collection points, possibly beyond SM malls.

Lazada also has a new "pre-sale" feature, which lets users pick and reserve items right away ahead of an upcoming big sale, say the 9.9 sale. Users will have to pay a 10% deposit on items available via this method, with payment to be completed on the day of the actual sale. It's useful for customers who want to make sure that they get the discounted item they want come sale day. – Rappler.com