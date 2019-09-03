NOVA 5T. Photo from Huawei

MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi isn't the only brand now that's putting flagship chipsets on sensibly priced phones.

Months ago, Xiaomi did it with the Mi 9, which came with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a P22,990 price tag.

Now, Huawei, with its newly announced Nova 5T, has a phone that offers a similar price-to-processor-performance ratio. The 5T, priced at P18,990, is equipped with the same processor found in the brand's flagship P30 line, the Kirin 980.

Xiaomi's 9T Pro, which also has a Snapdragon 855 processor, is expected to launch this September in the Philippines at a price that's very similar to the Nova 5T.

Pre-orders for the 5T run from September 6 to 13. Pre-orders will come with Huawei surround sound speakers and a one-year iFlix membership.

Here are the specs:

6.26-inch, 2,340 x 1,080 LCD display with punch-hole notch

Kirin 980 chipset

8GB RAM

128GB storage

32MP f/2.0 front camera

48MP + 16MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth-sensing) camera array

Fingerprint sensor on the side

3,750 mAh battery

USB Type-C 22.5-watt charging

Android 9 + EMUI 9.1

Colors: Black, crush blue, midsummer purple

Local Huawei representatives have also confirmed that the 5T will still ship with Android and Google services and apps, in spite of recent reports that new Huawei phones after the May 2019 US trade ban will not be able to use these services and apps.

Huawei, currently on its second 90-day reprieve from the US trade ban, will also be launching the flagship Mate 30 on September 19. – Rappler.com