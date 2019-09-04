MANILA, Philippines – Cybersecurity research firm Kaspersky Lab is set to host journalists from over a dozen Asia-Pacific nations for its annual Cyber Security Weekend at Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday, September 5, to discuss and provide insight on the growing number of cyber threats in the region.

This year’s theme focuses on the healthcare industry and how people’s medical data have become more and more attractive for cybercriminals.

Kaspersky said that there’s reason for healthcare organizations in Asia Pacific to be concerned now that most of them are rallying towards new innovations and moving beyond digitization. They added that these organizations can incur losses of up to $23.3 million from cybersecurity incidents.

Hospitals and various other health organizations have in recent years made headlines for being the victims of cyber attacks. Just last year, the health records of over 1.5 million people in Singapore were reportedly stolen in a cyber attack that targeted the government’s health database.

At the event, Vitaly Kamluk, Kaspersky Lab's director of global research and analysis team for Asia Pacific, will explain his research, which dives into how big of a threat these attacks pose to the industry and to people.

Kaspersky Lab senior security researcher Seongsu Park will also talk about how people can protect their data, given how it's recently become a very valuable commodity in the dark web.

We’re going to be attending the event, looking to find out how likely these attacks can happen in the Philippines and how Filipinos are going to be affected. Stay tuned for updates. – Rappler.com