Google to pay $170-million fine for sharing YouTube kids data
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
WASHINGTON DC, USA – Google agreed to pay a $170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents, US officials announced Wednesday, September 4.
The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York state Attorney General is the largest amount in a case involving the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 federal law.
"YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients," said FTC chairman Joe Simons. "Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There's no excuse for YouTube's violations of the law." – Rappler.com
