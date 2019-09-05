MANILA, Philippines – YouTube in a blog post reported the number of takedowns and removals of channels, videos, and comments deemed hateful since it instituted new anti-hate policies in early June.

Since the implementation, more than 100,000 videos and more than 17,000 channels had been taken down for these hate speech violations – both of which represent an increase of 5 times as many takedowns compared to the previous quarter. Around 500 million comments were also removed, representing a doubling of takedowns, quarter over quarter. Overall, views on videos that are later removed for violating policies have been reduced by 80% over the last 18 months.

Like Facebook, the company uses both automated systems and real humans for possible content violations. Over 87% of the 9 million videos they removed in the 2nd quarter of 2019 were first flagged by their automated systems, said YouTube.

YouTube calls their hate speech update as a “fundamental shift” in their policies. “We spent months carefully developing the policy and working with our teams to create the necessary trainings and tools required to enforce it,” YouTube said.

Together with machine detection, the company employs 10,000 people tasked with “detecting, reviewing, and removing” the content. They also have a team dedicated to the development of content policies.

Aside from their hate speech policy, the company also said that they’re currently working on their harassment policy, including “creator-on-creator harassment” – progress about which will be shared in the coming months.

They also shared a timeline of key moments in their work against inappropriate content since 2016:

Image from YouTube

For people to understand their work better, the company also showed the 4 pillars of this campaign. Their current blog post focuses on the actual removals, with the company promising to provide more details on the other “Rs” in future posts:

Image from YouTube

“Because of our ability to remove this content quickly, videos that violate our policies generate a fraction of a percent of the views on YouTube,” the company said. – Rappler.com